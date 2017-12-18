Midhurst’s unsung heroes are recognised

It was the night Midhurst town councillors reward all the unsung heroes of the community and this year they focussed on all those who give their time voluntarily to help provide sport for young people of all ages in the town through four sports clubs.

Presenting the awards at the annual ceremony in the Old Library on Thursday, town council chairman Mark Purves said: “There are hundreds of people who give their time volunteering at these four sports clubs in the town.

“They do great things to get children away from their i pads and become active. I know that working with young people can be challenging and we would like to say a very big thank you to you all.

“The town council knows you are all there providing this great chance for all our young people and we want you all to know we appreciate it.”

Assisted by deputy town clerk Julian Quail, Mark presented awards to Howard Ewing for all the junior cricket volunteers, Paul Dunn for the junior and mini rugby club, Mark Hubbard and Peter Field for the Midhurst and District Swimming Club and Pete Hill for the Midhurst and Easebourne junior and youth football section volunteers.

In addition the Bill Godfrey Shield which is presented annually in memory of Bill by his daughters Sarah Banbury and Jane Bollam to inspirational youngsters, went this year to William West.

Winners of the annual Midhurst In Bloom competition picked up their prizes during the evening from chairman of the community and environment committee Judy Fowler.

The Rotherhill Cup for the overall winner was presented by owner of the Rotherhill Nursery David Burton and it went to Lesley Rushton.

David Carter received an award for his design and build garden project and John Pringle won for his courtyard garden. Mike Nobes, Anne Southin and Alison Procter also received In Bloom awards.

