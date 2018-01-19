Midhurst stalwart calls it a day after 20 years

Stalwart of the Midhurst- based community transport charity Tandem, Mo Feltimo is calling it a day after 19 years as secretary for the group.

Mo and her husband Frank have been unstinting supporters of the charity for more than two decades and Mo will officially stand down from her position at Tandem’s annual meeting on Saturday, although she is to continue answering the phone in her role as Tandem co-ordinator.

Chairman of Tandem, Ian Hill told the Observer: “For many years Mo has been a valuable member of the Tandem management committee as she has a detailed knowledge of the factors affecting the administration of Tandem and provides an important institutional memory.

“If the committee needs advice on how to deal with a particular problem we can always turn to Mo.

“Importantly, Mo knows and is known by all the Tandem members and has a wide range of contacts in Midhurst.”

Mo and Frank received a joint award from Midhurst Town Council in 2012 in recognition of their hard work for the charity.

Tandem is now urgently seeking a replacement and anyone wishing to contribute to the community by taking the role of secretary should call Tandem on 01730 813962.