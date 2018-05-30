Mill garden gates set to open again

One of the loveliest gardens in the region, will once again open to the public under the National Garden Scheme, on Saturday and Sunday (June 2 and 3).

Lowder Mill, Bell Vale Lane, Fernhurst is in an idyllic setting in a valley below Blackdown and adjoining the South Downs border path, which actually runs through the property, dividing the garden from the woodland area.

Garden location

It is now fifteen years since Anne and John Denning moved to Lowder Mill and since then they have transformed the garden, as well as renovating the seventeenth century mill. The listed house and former mill, both dating back over 300 years, are set in three acres of garden, of which almost one acre is the former mill pond, served by natural streams, and the smaller ponds, streams and waterfalls that flow through it.

The garden is open for two days in the late Spring each year, and, as the garden’s reputation has grown on a local and regional level, so has the number of visitors. This will be the fourteenth consecutive year that the garden has been open, and over these years over £75,000 has been raised for the National Garden Scheme charities. At every turn the garden takes on a different aspect.

The charming courtyard, full of soft colours and unusual planting, forms a link between the house and mill, and in early June the irises will be in full bloom.