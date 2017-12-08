Mischief Makers enjoy soft play fun

A parent, carer and toddler group is celebrating after being awarded a small grant.

A team of volunteers from Midhurst Methodist Church have been running Mischief Makers for around two years.

Mischief Makers are very grateful to The Grange Association for a recent grant enabling the group to purchase soft play equipment which is in full use and thoroughly enjoyed by the children. The group meet every Thursday in term time from 10am to 11:30am, and usually have about 30 to 35 adults attending, each with one or two children aged under three. The group welcomes all mums, dads and other carers with their babies and toddlers. For a small charge, Mischief Makers provides coffee and biscuits for the adults and fruit and snacks for the toddlers with a wide range of activities including craft, painting and messy play.

Joan Hursthouse, the secretary of The Grange Association, said: “The Grange Community Association was originally founded to establish and operate a community centre for the residents of Midhurst and surrounding villages. Following the opening of the new local authority controlled leisure centre the GCA trustees were charged with distributing the remaining assets of the association for the benefit of local residents via clubs and associations. Details of the types of clubs eligible and the conditions of grant aid may be found on our website at www.thegrange.org.uk.”