Missing Crawley teenager found over 100 miles away

A missing Crawley teenager has been found safe and well over 100 miles away.

Britney Taylor, 16, was found in Northamptonshire on Thursday evening.

According to a police statement issued at the time she went missing, Britney, 16, was last seen by friends leaving school at 3.15pm on Tuesday but she failed to return home.

Britney had been researching train times to East Croydon but it was not believed she has any links to this area, police said.

CCTV images were then released showing Britney buying a train ticket at Crawley railway station at 4pm on Tuesday.