‘Mob-hedging’ event to create wildlife homes at Slindon Estate needs volunteers

Volunteers are needed to join the Slindon Estate National Trust rangers in this weekend to help create 1,000m of new hedgerow in the heart of the estate.

The whole family can get involved in planting native hedge plants to create more homes for wildlife.

The ‘mob-hedging’ event will run over two days: Friday, February 22, and Saturday, February 23, from 10am to 12pm and then from 1pm to 3pm.

On arrival, participants will be provided with a random mix of hedgerow whips to plant beside marked out canes.

Those taking part can stay as long as they like and book into as many sessions as you want.

The Slindon Estate rangers request that anyone who takes part wear sturdy footwear and clothing appropriate for the weather, and if they have a favourite spade or gloves it would be helpful to bring them, but not essential.

There will be hot food and drink available to buy.

Booking is essential so that the rangers know numbers and can spread the work out over the two days.

Parking is available at both Northwood Junction (BN18 0RL or Courthill Farm (BN18 0RG). Lifts will be provided for those who require them - available when booking a place.

For more information and to book a place, contact the office on 01243 814730.