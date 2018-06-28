Model tanks in action at summer exhibition

While England and Panama were battling it out on the football field on Sunday, there was a battle of a very different sort taking place at The Grange Centre in Midhurst.

It was the highlight of the new summer edition of the popular annual Modellers Show.

The new summer show has been added to exhibit outdoor displays and on Sunday the Portsmouth Model Boat Display team attracted the crowds its their model tank village and tank battle.

The scene depicted a second world war tank battle shortly after the D Day landings, with pyrotechnic displays of blowing up bridges and buildings.

“We had a nice footfall of visitors throughout the morning who enjoyed a wide range of working and static models, ranging from boats, trains and Meccano to Bognor Regis and Black Hole War Gamers who had interactive games for the adults and children to play,” said Grange manager and show organiser Mike Boyce.

“Chichester Society of model engineers also had various displays of working steam models and sit-on train rides.

“We were very pleased with the show, despite a slightly lower footfall than hoped, but we will be back next summer to build on the event.”