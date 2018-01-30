Moon set to provide impressive celestial event

Sussex stargazers will be treated to two of the three lunar events happening on Wednesday (January 31).

A blue moon and lunar eclipse combine with the moon being at its closest point to Earth for what is called a ‘super blue blood moon’.

However, the USA, Australia and China will be the main places to see the lunar eclipse.

The last time these three events happened at the same time was 150 years ago.

A blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in a month and there was one in the UK on January 1.

It will also be at its closest to Earth tomorrow, giving photographers a chance to get some impressive shots.

And to help, the forecast is for a cold but clear night’s sky across Sussex, certainly for the early part of the evening.