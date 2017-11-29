More talks urged over Midhurst Bowling Club homes plan

Further talks are being recommended between developers and Chichester District Council planning officers over proposed new homes at the Midhurst Bowling Club.

Midhurst town councillors deferred a discussion on the controversial plans for five new homes after neighbours turned out in force earlier this month to object.

They said the scheme would increase parking and traffic nightmares and the houses proposed would dominate the street scene.

The housing scheme would give the bowling club funds to move across the road in June Lane and develop state-of-the-art facilities alongside the tennis club and at the eleventh hour the developers produced a revised scheme which they said lowered and reconfigured the houses so they had less impact.

Mark Purves said: “There is no doubt this is an improvement but having been to the site, I am not entirely convinced five properties is going to work. It’s too much for the size.”

Planning committee chairman Gordon McAra said he had no problem with the entrance or the principle of development but he still had concerns about the height of the homes.

The committee decided to recommend continued talks to agree a development of four or five houses of the appropriate mix.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.