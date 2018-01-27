Muitt to rescue as Rocks fight back at Hungerford

Jimmy Muitt's goal meant Bognor finished with a share of the spoils at a sodden Bulpit Lane.

The point means the Rocks are five points from safety in the bottom three in National League South - but once again Bognor will know this point will only mean something if they can build on it with success at home.

Doug Tuck was on the sidelines following a hamstring issue but Sami El-Abd got a surprise start in the Bognor side after coming off injured in last week's defeat to Wealdstone.

Early forward balls from Tommy Block for the Rocks and Diak John for Hungerford came to nothing. Muitt did well to chase down a through-ball from Dan Beck but the goalkeeper slid in the mud to get to it. Calvin Davies won a corner on the right on eight minutes but Muitt's corner was headed away.

Keaton Wood had to belt the ball way following good work from Richie Whittingham on the right. Ibra Sekajja and Kristian Campbell combined to win a corner on 13 minutes. Campbell’s corner was poor and was headed away by James Clark. A forward pass by Block went under Sekajja's legs as Bognor tried to break through.

John's cross whizzed across the face of goal and Dan Lincoln pushed it away on 17 minutes.Gary Charman replaced the struggling El-Abd on 18 minutes. Whittingham’s cross was headed back out by Campbell. Nicholas Bignall's deflected strike span over the bar from the edge of the box.

Another corner by Whittingham had to be punched away by Lincoln on 23 minutes as it swung towards goal before Manny Adebowale miscued a clearance - but the ball rolled safely to Lincoln. Charman and Beck and set up Davies but he scuffed his shot wide and the pitch was really starting to cut up. Davies and Beck played in Muitt but the striker’s shot was well saved from outside box.

On 28 minutes Hungerford were awarded a penalty when Clark was deemed to have been tripped. Up stepped Louie Soares to put it low into the corner despite Lincoln getting something on it.

Whittingham was booked for pushing Beck over, apparently a response to a foul by a Bognor player on 32 minutes. Campbell had an effort blocked before a Rocks penalty appeal was turned down.

French midfielder Richard Gilot, back after his one-game ban, couldn't catch Campbell’s forward ball as it rolled harmlessly to Marcus Beauchamps in the Whites' goal. Sekajja was denied from close range on the turn and Block smashed a shot narrowly wide on 42 minutes. For Hungerford, John passed out wide to Tom Meechan, whose cross was claimed by Lincoln.

Beck's low pass into the area was miscued by Wood before Luke Hopper shot wide to end the half.

HT 1-0

Paul Stonehouse replaced Rhys Tyler for the hosts. James Rusby’s long throw was headed up by Wood but gathered by Lincoln. Meechan hit a shot low on the turn but Lincoln saved. Bignall's left-footed strike slid along the muddy turf and into the grateful arms of Lincoln.

Bognor’s efforts led to an equaliser on 53 minutes - Beck’s low cross found Muitt, who shrugged off his marker before knocking it into the net from inside the box. Soon Muitt chipped one well over the bar as the leveller lifted Bognor. Beck's chipped pass was too much for Sekajja as the goalkeeper gathered.

Davies gave away a free-kick wide with a foul on John. Soares took it but Lincoln dived to his right to push it away. Whittingham's cross was headed over Charman by Adebowale but Hopper failed to capitalise. Campbell’s chipped ball was punched out by Beauchamp, then Davies threaded in Muitt, but after turning, his strike forced a decent save from the goalkeeper. Clark curled one wide just after.

Campbell chipped a pass to Davies, whose effort was well saved on 68 minutes. The impressive Whittingham came off for Alex Wall for the hosts. Wall blasted a cross over the bar on 74 minutes before Campbell made a run and got inside the box - but his strike inside the area was saved at the near post as Stonehouse was booked for impeding him.

Jamal Lawrence came on for Bignall on 76 minutes. Soares ran across the Rocks defence before letting fly but Lincoln was there to push the ball away. Block received a booking on 83 minutes despite appearing to win the ball. Block was replaced by Harvey Whyte on 85 minutes.

Sekajja found Whyte, who knocked it through to Gilot, but he was blocked. The Whites broke but Wall was thwarted by Davies. Lincoln saved another long-range strike then Hopper missed a header with minutes left.

Beck was booked, rather mysteriously, after the Rocks had won the ball back. Four minutes were added on but neither team could get the winner. The Rocks are home to Truro City next Saturday.

Rocks: Lincoln, Davies, Campbell, Block (Whyte 85), El-Abd, (Charman 18), Adebowale, Wood, Beck, Muitt, Sekajja, Gilot. Subs not used: Scutt, Bennett, Boughton.