Multi-vehicle accident on roundabout near Chichester supermarket
An accident involving multiple vehicles has partially blocked a roundabout in Chichester, according to traffic reports.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:16 pm
Four-vehicles were reportedly involved in a collision near the Tesco Extra supermarket on Fishbourne Road at 10am this morning (Wednesday).
According to reports, the road is partially blocked, resulting in queuing traffic on A259 via Ravenna eastbound between A27 (Fishbourne Roundabout) and Westgate.
