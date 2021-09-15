Multi-vehicle crash on A259
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash between Chichester and Bognor Regis this morning (Wednesday, September 15).
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 2:19 pm
Police officers were called at around 8.30am to Drayton Lane, Chichester, following reports of a collision involving four cars on the northbound carriageway, just before the roundabout.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “No injuries were reported and the road was closed for a short time to allow the vehicles to be recovered.”
According to traffic reports, there were long delays on A259 between North Bersted and Chichester.
Traffic sources said it came after a ‘major’ crash by the Drayton/Oving roundabout.