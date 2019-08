Four fire engines are at the scene of a fire at Butlin's in Bognor Regis this afternoon.

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, it received a report of smoke issuing from a second floor apartment at the holiday resort at 12.37pm.

Fire service

A spokesperson said: "We currently have a total of four fire engines at the scene, crews are using breathing apparatus and jets.

"The incident is currently ongoing.”

More information to follow on this breaking incident as we get it.