Museum near Chichester to show visitors a greener way of life at Spring event

A museum based in Singleton has revealed it’s first big weekend event for 2019 and it is time to get eco friendly.

Staff at the Weald and Downland Living Museum are set to host it’s first Spring event, ‘The Good Life: Revive, Recycle, Restore’, on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6.

Previous Swap Shops have proved to be a great success

The purpose of the event, that will run from 10.30am to 5pm on both days, is to teach visitors the benefits of up-cycling, how to live in a more sustainable way and how to take care of the planet.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a large number of activities for all visitors to take part in, including A Swap Shop run by Transition Chichester, On-the-spot repairs by the Repair Café Foundation, Kitchen theatre Demonstrations by local high profile chefs and much more.

Organisers have ensured that there will be activities for all ages by hosting a Kids Zone Forest School, A well being Tipi focusing on mindfulness with Yoga for adults and children, a Furniture forum with upcycling demonstrations and many talks on a range of eco-living topics.

After a few hours of exploring, visitors can also indulge in calming massage or a therapy in the surrounds of the museum’s millpond.

Alongside the busy event guests can venture around the Weald and Downland Living Musuem’s grounds, historic buildings and various exhibitions.

Those attending the event are more than welcome to bring along their own possessions for the Swap Shop and the On-the-Spot repairs and to discover what you can bring along visit www.wealddown.co.uk/events/springshow.

For further details on accessibility and admission prices visit www.wealdown.co.uk.