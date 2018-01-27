Music and talks set to inspire audience at Cowdray

A day of inspirational talks and music is set to be held at Cowdray.

Tickets are now available for the Wellbeing Event, which will be held on Saturday, March 20, from 10am to 3.30pm.The day costs £75 per person to include the full line up of talks and music, refreshments and a vegetarian lunch.

Health psychologist Dr Brian Marien, author, Telegraph columnist and mental health campaigner Bryony Gordon and Mindfulness expert Dr Mark Williams will be participating in the event as well as taking questions from the audience.

Gillian Higgins, a leading international criminal barrister and meditation teacher, will compère the event and there will also be music and a short talk by the British Pilgrimage Trust, a charity dedicated to re-establishing the tradition of Pilgrimage in Britain.

Jonathan Russell, Cowdray’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to host our second wellbeing event at Cowdray House which promises to be an inspirational and thought-provoking day, particularly with three such eminent speakers.

“Wellbeing is integral to Cowdray’s ethos and values, and we believe that health and mindfulness needs to be increasingly addressed in today’s fast-paced and stressful world.”

To find out more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit the website at www.cowdray.co.uk/events/wellbeing-event. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 01730 812423.