BP fuel station delays: Updates on Chichester district sites

Motorists have been urged not to panic-buy and fuel is still available from a number of other petrol stations.

Contrary to reports on social media Easebourne's BP garage is 'not rationing' supplies but has run out. Staff are currently waiting on a delivery.

There are also reports that the Shell garage at Fontwell has run out of diesel.

Motorists queue for fuel in Bepton Road Midhurst

Traffic is slow and queueing around the mini roundabout at Fishbourne Tesco mini-roundabout.

Bepton Road in Midhurst is also seeing queues as motorist try to get into the Esso garage.

A spokesperson from BP said: “We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.

“These have been caused by some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and there are many actions being taken to address the issue.

“We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.

“We are prioritising deliveries to motorway service areas, major trunk roads and sites with largest demand and seeking to minimise the duration of stock outs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of drivers queuing at petrol stations across Sussex.

"Keeping highways clear is essential for emergency services to respond to incidents and hindering them poses a serious public health risk. Please follow the latest government guidance around the buying of fuel."