NCS inspires group of teenagers to renovate Chichester Canoe Club

The National Citizen Service has inspired a group of nine 16-year-olds to renovate the Chichester Youth Canoe Centre.

For its social action project, the group has been carrying out manual work.

The canoe centre sheds prior to the renovation work. Picture contributed

The aim was to make the site look ‘more presentable’.

The teenagers have also run a bake sale on the Chichester Cathedral lawn to raise funds for the centre, which is looking to become a registered charity.

Team leader Harriet Vessey said: “The club have got two sheds that hadn’t been done up in years and they were looking really run down.

“There was overgrown vegetation and as it is run by volunteers, they didn’t have the time to do it up.

The canoe centre sheds after the renovation work. Picture contributed

“We offered three days to paint the sheds, clear the vegetation by five foot, fill up the potholes with concrete and clear out the inside of the sheds.”

A total of £150.88 has been raised for the Chichester Youth Canoe Club.

Harriet added: “We’ve raised quite a lot of money so it’s been successful.

“We just want to raise awareness for the club.

Amy Kirkman,16, and Annabelle Carter,16, taking part in the West Sussex County Council National Citizen Scheme helping to restore Chichester Youth Canoe Centre as part of their social action project. Photo: Kate Shemilt. ks180410-1

“They only have 30 members and to become a certified charity, you have to have a revenue of £5,000 a year.”

Brandon Hudson, 16, Reza Babakhani, 16, Patrick Bridger,15 and John Lyal, 16, taking part in the West Sussex County Council National Citizen Scheme helping to restore Chichester Youth Canoe Centre as part of their social action project. Photo: Kate Shemilt. ks180410-2