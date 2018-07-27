New Bognor seafront toilets delayed

The installation of the new public toilets on Bognor Regis promenade has been postponed following a manufacturing delay encountered by the contracted supplier.

Arun District Council said: “The original order for the new building was placed on the agreement that the specified toilets were installed ahead of the main summer holiday season and unfortunately the supplier has been unable to achieve this.

“To ensure our seafront visitors have access to beach toilet facilities, high quality temporary toilet facilities will be installed on the promenade within a matter of days.

“They will remain in place for the duration of the summer holidays, and are being fully funded by the new WC building supplier.

Cllr Stephen Haymes, cabinet member for technical services, said: “This is clearly a very disappointing situation.

“The supplier was one of only a handful of businesses that provide these off-site manufactured public toilet buildings, and they have let us and our thousands of seafront visitors down.

“On their behalf, we apologise to our residents and visitors that the new facilities are not yet available, but hope that the portable toilets will assist in the meantime.

“A revised installation date for the new permanent toilets will be announced when known.”