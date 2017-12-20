New drive at Petworth as skateboarding is made an Olympic sport

Supporters of plans for the long-awaited skate park in Petworth have a new reason to get the project off the ground.

It has recently been announced that skate boarding will be a new sport at the 2020 Olympic Games.

One of the project leaders at Petworth Town Council is Michael Peet, who told fellow councillors: “Chichester District Council (CDC) and the South Downs National Park planning authorities are very excited by this news.”

He said champion skate boarders lived at both Horsham and Chichester who could become involved with the Petworth skate park when it was completed.

Chairman of the council Chris Kemp said there had been ‘positive’ talks with car parking officers at the district council.

Project leaders at the town council now had a plan of the area which would be used, which was mostly in the grass bank so it took up less of the actual town centre car park area.

It also looked likely that no car parking spaces would be lost, despite CDC agreeing to give up four spaces for the new facilities.

Chris said the next stage was to agree a lease and find out how much rent CDC wanted for the car park space.

Petworth residents would then be consulted on the proposals as the town council moved towards preparing a planning application.

