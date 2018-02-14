New home sought for Midhurst tapestry

Midhurst’s Millennium Tapestry is in need of a new home.

The artwork was put on display at the Grange until the centre was demolished, when it was moved to the council’s meeting place at the Old Library in Knockhundred Row.

But as plans move forward for renovation work at the Old Library, the tapestry may have to be put into storage.

Cllr Gordon McAra said: “If anybody’s interested in taking it and preserving it, otherwise we’ll have to take it out ot the frame and roll it up. Seems a shame to destroy it really.”

The commemorative tapestry, made by members of the Grange day care centre, depicts scenes from around the district, including Goodwood.

The Millennium Tapestry includes the names of those who made it.