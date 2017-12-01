New Hooli Boost for Midhurst community projects

They are successful businesswomen in Midhurst with a keen sense of community.

As well as running a commercial business, they have spent more than a decade trying to put something back into the town where they live and work and about which they care passionately.

Now Julia Hughes and Rachel Keeling, who own Hooli, a Midhurst-based design and marketing company, are going one step further.

They have launched Hooli Boost, a scheme designed to provide help for community projects, and they are asking people working to benefit the town or their local community to apply to them for help.

“In the past,” said Julia, “we have worked with the Midhurst Town Team, Midhurst First, Visit Midhurst, individual town traders and others. We make budgets go further by adding sponsorship in the form of our design skills, our way with words and our knowledge of print and digital solutions.”

The company has helped organisations and events ranging from the Easebourne Parish Magazine, to Medieval Midhurst and Christmas campaigns for town traders.

“It’s all about helping to promote people and helping the town compete.”

She added: “Hooli Boost is about widening the net. Over the years people have come to us and we’ve helped where we could. We thought, ‘let’s give it its own logo and let more people know there is support available to them’.”

Rachel added: “This is a great way to find people who are working for the community on a smaller scale.”

Any group which is a registered charity, community interest company or volunteer run not-for-profit group is eligible to apply. They must be based in Midhurst or within five miles and be working to benefit the community in or around Midhurst.

Applications are open until January 31 after which Julia, Rachel and the rest of their team, all Midhurst locals, will draw up a shortlist and leave it to the public to decide the winners through social media voting: “We’re a commercial company,” said Rachel, “but at the same time we’re trying to give something back to the town we love.”

Anyone interested should email boost@hooli.co.uk

