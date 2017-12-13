New hope for skate boarding enthusiasts in Midhurst

There is fresh hope for skate boarding enthusiasts who have been campaigning for new facilities in Midhurst’s Carron Lane recreation ground.

Midhurst town councillors, in the final stages of drawing up their budget for next year, are planning to set aside funds over the next five years.

The draft budget will go to full council on Monday (December 18), but members of the finance committee have said they want to start saving. They are hoping to earmark £10,000 next year and a further £10,000 over the next four years.

This is in addition to the £8,300 already allocated to renew the skins on the current facilities next year.

Jeanette Sutton told fellow members of the committee: “We have had the recreation survey and the skate park got popular billing so it makes sense to start thinking about it now. The new skins will keep it going for a few years, but it would be nice to have a more modern, quieter, safer facility.”

She said it would attract people not only from the town, but also from outside Midhurst.

Skate park enthusiasts approached councillors last year concerned about the ‘beyond usable ‘ state of the skate park and said they were keen to start fundraising for new facilities with their help.

