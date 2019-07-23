Nine fire crews attend blaze in Chichester field

Residents have been issued a warning after a fire broke out at a field in Lavant this afternoon (Tuesday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said residents should keep their windows and doors shut 'for the time being' whilst crews deal with a blaze in a field near Chilgrove Road in Lavant.

Its post on social media added: "Around seven acres of stubble [are] alight.

"Pumps from East Wittering, Chichester, and Bognor are working alongside 4x4s from Selsey, Littlehampton, Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst, Petworth and a Hampshire crew from Havant as well as the water carrier from Fareham."

