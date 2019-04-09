Ninth anniversary of South Downs National Park is celebrated

Ramblers and members of the public celebrated the ninth anniversary of the South Downs National Park with a six mile walk through the Queen Elizabeth Country Park on Saturday.

The event began with presentations by the chairman of the park authority, Margaret Paren, and Kate Ashbrook, chairman of the Ramblers Trustee Board.

Margaret outlined the progress that had been made since the national park was set up.

It was pointed out it was also the 70th anniversary of the 1949 act that enabled national parks to be created –the actual anniversary was on Sunday.

The Hobhouse Committee had chosen the South Downs as one of 12 areas worthy of national park status.

“Although the South Downs National Park was not created then, the new act did mean that it was possible to create it nine years ago,” said Dr Owen Plunkett, spokesman for the Ramblers.

Kate added that the 1949 act not only covered the creation of national parks but also of AONB (Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty) and opened up the countryside for people to enjoy.

After the presentations the group was taken on a six mile walk through national park landscape of the country park and down to Buriton.