Noisy Petworth joinery having ‘devastating impact’

Neighbours of the Fineline Joinery Business at North End yard in Petworth have gone into battle to fight its plan to keep a dust extraction system and burner unit, which they say has had a ‘devastating impact’ on their lives.

Fineline, which makes bespoke windows, doors and furniture, moved onto the site, previously Luckings builders yard, last November.

The company had permission for and built a new workshop which was put into operation on November 13. A replacement dust extraction system was put up at the same time, without permission.



Pippa Thorman, whose family home is nearest, said: “When the dust extraction unit and associated plant was erected in October, it was a massive shock to say the least but nothing could have prepared us for the noise impact, let alone the visual impact from our home and garden.”



She said her family had always had an amicable relationship with previous yard owners Luckings: “It was quite noisy but we always knew it wasn’t going to be in use for prolonged periods.”



The huge new workshop, she said, was clearly visible and the noise was continuous from 7am to 5pm, five days a week, with a half hour break for lunch.



She had not objected to the workshop plans, she said, because she wanted to support the business but the dust extraction system was not shown ‘and we had no idea what was to come’.



“Even though we have had the most amazing summer so far, we have not been inclined to spend any time in the garden because it is so overpowered visually and audibly. This has totally ruined our enjoyment of our garden and home and has had a devastating impact on all of us.”



Fineline said the old extraction system had to be decommissioned because it did not meet safety standards. It admits the new system generates noise but claims it can be mitigated to ‘acceptable limits for the adjacent residents’.

