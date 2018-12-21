Nurse unable to buy Christmas presents after her purse was stolen while unconscious to be given £100 by anonymous person

A nurse who had her purse stolen from her while she was unconscious is to be given £100 by an anonymous man.

Sarah Olley, a 60-year-old community psychiatric nurse from Sunnymead Drive, Selsey fell unconscious in the toilets of Cattle Market car park during a medical episode when a woman came in and stole her purse.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, read the story and said he was 'disgusted' to hear about the actions of the thief. He said: "I use nurses and they are always lovely people. My partner was scrolling though [the original story] and she mentioned it to me.

"I thought 'I have got to do something about this'. Some people are despicable and that's all there is to it.

"I think we can all try to be a bit better and more generous but it depends on their circumstance."

The man contact the Observer and asked for his details to be passed on so that Sarah could contact him.

Sarah was on the way back Chithurst after taking a patient there for some peace. She said: "I'm not a religious person but I tried to say a prayer for the thief but I couldn't bring myself to. I'm still really angry."

After hearing about the donation, Sarah said: "It's really kind of him. The money will be going towards Christmas presents. My brother is coming over from South Africa so that will be wonderful. My brother's not well and my mother has dementia so the money will help things."

Sussex Police would like to speak to a woman in connection with the theft.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The victim had a medical episode while in the toilets in the Cattle Market car park, Chichester, around 3pm on Friday (December 14). Another women entered the toilets during this time and stole the victim’s purse which had £50 in cash and two bank cards within it. One of the bank cards was then subsequently used at shops in Chichester.

"If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time of the theft around the Cattle Market car park please report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call 101 quoting 578 of 16/12.