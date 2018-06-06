Nutrition helping concentration

Students from a primary school in Billingshurst were fuelled up with a healthy breakfast in preparation for their week of SATS exams.

Billingshurst Primary School’s Year Six pupils received their energising breakfast thanks to the generosity of their local Sainsbury’s store, based in Billingshurst High Street.

It is the forth year that Sainsbury’s has provided nutritional breakfasts for a total of 90 children.

This year the breakfast was presented to the children by Tom Hadlow who is a former pupil of Billingshurst Primary School and is now training to be a local store manager.

Head Teacher of Billingshurst Primary School, Helen Williamson, said: “This initiative is an important part of SATS week as it enables our pupils to enjoy eating breakfast together, builds a sense of camaraderie and helps enhance their concentration with the right food. The children have been working very hard in the lead up to SATS week, so we are grateful to Sainsbury’s and Coco’s for helping our pupils to be at their best each day.”

As the link between good nutrition and concentration is so important it was a valuable experience for the children to enjoy the breakfast before their exams.

Sainsbury’s store manager, Ian Goacher, said: “Each year, we hear how much the children enjoy the SATS breakfast, so we’re always happy to play a part in helping the pupils reach their full potential and promote good eating habits.”