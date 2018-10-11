Observer Christmas magazine needs YOUR input

Dare we mention that Christmas is just 75 days away?

That means we’re busy planning our Observer Christmas magazine – and we need your help.

As usual we want to include a comprehensive list of local festive fetes, fairs, concerts and other events taking place in the run-up to the big day.

We need the dates, times and full details of anything you’re planning and we’d like all submissions by Thursday, October 25.

Send an email called FESTIVE LISTINGS to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk if you have a festive event planned anywhere in the Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst or Petworth areas.

The magazine will have all the usual features with great gift and festive recipe ideas, news of local lights switch-ons and town-centre events