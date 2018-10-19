12 top tips to keep your heating costs down

Cold Sussex days and longer nights mean it’s time to turn up the thermostat.

But as the weather takes a turn for the worst how do you keep your heating costs down?

PromotionalCodes.org.uk has put together a list of top tips to help.

A spokesman said: “Fuelling the house is one of the largest expenses for UK families according to the Office for National Statistics, so following the warming guidance below could leave more disposable income to spend on things like Christmas presents.

“Many of us have accepted that the high cost of heating ours houses is just a fact of life, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

“There are lots of different tricks we can all use to keep more pounds in our pocket and also enjoy more comfortable homes as winter sets in.”

Here’s 12 top tips:

1. Turn that thermostat down. Every single degree lower could save you several pounds per week. Experts recommend 18C as an ambient level, rather than a costly 20C or 25C.

2. Leave the oven door open after cooking and release the hot air into the kitchen.

3. Keep a jumper on. The more clothes you put on, the less the heating will be on.

4. Put tin foil behind the radiators. This will reflect hot air back into the room, rather than into cold walls.

5. Move your furniture. Directly blocking a radiator with a bulky sofa or chair will trap the heat.

6. Close your curtains. Hot air will seep through cold glass windows.

7. Draft-proof. Gaffer tape can be used to seal cracks in floors and walls. The bottom of doors can be blocked with old clothes, towels or draft-excluder.

8. Forage for firewood. Any fuel you find in the woods is free and the if your fire burns for longer, the heating will need to be on less and those bills will be smaller.

9. Get a hot water bottle.

10.Buy a rug. You won’t be so cold walking around the house if you cover wooden or laminate floors with an insulating rug.

11. Open doors. If you have a south facing room that gets direct sun light, it will naturally be the warmest in the house. Leaving the door open will allow that heated air to circulate around the house.

12. Close doors. Once the sun has set, close the door to keep warm air trapped inside.