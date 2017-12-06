Sussex readers send in their 'elfie' pictures

Elves causing mischief around the home has now become an annual tradition for many families and Sussex is no exception.

The Christmas craze originally started in 2005 thanks to the children's picture book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, written by Carol Aebersold, her daughter Chanda Bell, and illustrator Coë Steinwart.

Thanks to Chloe Berry for this 'elfie' picture

The book tells a Christmas-themed story explaining how Santa Claus knows who is naughty or nice.

Since then, there have been many copycat 'elves' for sale and parents have become more and more imaginative with the different scenarios they create each night for their children to find the following day.

On Facebook we asked readers to send in their 'elfies' and we were inundated with amusing snaps. Here are some of them.