Theresa May becomes ‘Mrs Hay’ after Rustington care home’s makeover

According to a now infamous TV interview, one of Theresa May’s naughtiest childhood pastimes was running through fields of wheat.

But thanks to a care home in Rustington, the tables were turned: because the Prime Minister could have scared away trespassing youths after a scarecrow was made in her likeness.

Staff and residents at St Bridget’s care home in Ilex Close, Rustington, entered their creation into the Littlehampton Town Show scarecrow competition on Saturday, September 8, winning a prize for second place.

Read more:

Popular seafront café in Ferring plans to expand

Facebook group campaigns to save Littlehampton’s Look and Sea Centre

Marian Dye judging the scarecrow entries for the Littlehampton Town Show competition. Picture: Kate Shemilt

Builder ‘scared of repurcussions’ of talking to police after seeing friend stabbed in Durrington, court hears

Wendy Rockliffe, activities co-ordinator for the care home for physically disabled adults, said it was ‘just a bit of fun’ for the residents. She said: “We were surprised to come second – but there were only four scarecrows in the competition to be honest.”

Staff in the computer room came up with the idea of putting the PM’s face on the scarecrow, and printed out a humourous screenshot of our most senior politician which was plastered on the paper maché head.

They swapped Mrs May’s signature hairstyle and sharp tailoring for long, brown plaits and more rural attire.

Wendy said: “We had it standing around the home for a while, and it caused a bit of a stir and a laugh, which was the main point of it.”

Sadly, Theresa May – or should we say, Theresa Hay – will not be keeping our country’s farmland free from invading species any time soon, as the once strong and stable scarecrow has been dismantled.

Wendy said she would be ‘very surprised’ if the photo of the scarecrow went viral; but the Tory leader is no stranger to being an internet sensation, with videos of her curtsying for the Duke of Cambridge and dancing with African schoolchildren shared thousands of times on social media.

If the PM saw it, Wendy hoped she would see the funny side. She said: “Hopefully she has a sense of humour! She’s got to have a thick skin in her job.”