One girl home safe but two still missing – can you help?

One of three girls reported missing from the Chichester area is now home safe, but the two others are still missing.

Maisie Farley, 14, returned home this afternoon safe and well.

The three girls were last seen at Chichester Railway Station on Thursday evening but two have not returned home.

Chanelle Swanson, 15 and Rosa Lodge, 14 are friends and thought to be meeting up.

They were captured on CCTV at the train station at 7.11pm, boarding a train towards London, police say.

Chanelle is black, 4ft 11ins with shoulder length black Afro hair. She was wearing a cropped boob tube and patterned shorts.

Rosa is white, 5ft 7ins with shoulder length blonde hair worn in a ponytail. She is wearing denim shorts, an orange boob tube, sparkly wedge sandals and a black bag.

Anyone who has seen them or knows where they might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1540 of 26/07 or call 101.