Midhurst Greenway proposals: ‘If I were in charge I’d have it done tomorrow’

Midhurst. Photograph: JPIMedia/ SUS-220128-112511001

I was persuaded by my wife (who’s been involved with this for years) to go to the Grange centre and view the display on the proposed Jubilee path improvements.

It all seemed very interesting but a little hard to visualise from the detailed maps, so I decided to go outside and have a look at the proposed site for myself.

I was astounded at the simplicity of it all. It is a much smaller, in area and length, than I had imagined.

There is a path there already with short grass either side that just needs widening.

I looked and thought ‘this is a no-brainer’. If I were in charge I’d have it done tomorrow.

How on earth can this have taken 18 years from first suggestions to get to this point?

We will never get people out of their cars for these short journeys if we don’t provide safe routes.

Much more of this sort of thing is needed, including the next phase of this scheme.

This would mean children could safely cycle to school instead of being driven less than a mile.