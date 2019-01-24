Papa John’s reveals new vegan menu following popular petition

Papa John’s Pizza is adding a vegan cheese alternative to its nationwide menu following a petition with 29,000 signatures.

The takeaway and delivery chain has joined in on the vegan action this month by adding Sheese to its nationwide menu from Monday, January 28.

Papa John's has introduced a cheese alternative to its menus from January 28

Papa John’s has more than 350 outlets in the UK, with a store in most major Sussex towns, including Brighton, Worthing, Chichester, Eastbourne, Crawley and Hastings.

Good news for those with plant-based diets, this cheese alternative will be available on four of Papa John’s menu items with further products said to be in development for the future.

Options on the new menu will include Vegan Sheese and Tomato, Garden Party with Sheese and Hot Pepper Passion with Vegan Sheese.

The Marmite and Cheese Scrolls will also be available as a vegan option, so plant-based pizza lovers can enjoy a side with their food.

Nearly 30,000 people signed the petition

Read more: Greggs vegan sausage rolls out of stock in Brighton after ‘overwhelming’ demand

Liz Williams, managing director at Papa John’s, said: “Papa John’s is committed to delivering better ingredients, better pizza and we are excited to expand our menu so those with plant-based diets or dietary restrictions can enjoy it too.

“We worked closely with PETA who helped us develop the recipes and find the best vegan products, so we expect that the new additions will be a huge hit.”

With 2019 set to be the biggest year yet for veganism, the launch comes just in time for those looking to continue their support beyond Veganuary and follows an online petition which gained more than 29,000 signatures.

Set up by animal rights organisation Animal Aid and vegan blogging and news website Vegan Food UK, the petition called for Papa John’s to increase its vegan offerings.

A spokesperson said this plan was already being developed at Papa John’s, and will be launched next week.

Tod Bradbury, Animal Aid campaign manager, said: “It is great to see that Papa John’s has gone beyond just adding vegan cheese, which is great in itself, and introduced a full vegan menu.

“It is clear that this is in response to an ever-growing demand for more plant-based options, and the fact that veganism is now considered mainstream and normal. These sorts of decisions help people to see that vegan food is not only delicious, but accessible, which encourages them to try it.

“We hope that this decision helps to encourage similar companies to up their vegan game and introduce more plant-based options.”

The launch was also applauded by Dawn Carr, PETA director of vegan corporate projects, who said: “We applaud Papa John’s, the first national pizza-delivery chain in the UK to offer dairy-free cheese at all of its locations, for meeting the surging demand for vegan options and giving everyone the chance to enjoy the food they love. This truly is a game changer.”

-----

