Parents furious over abrupt closure of Midhurst nursery

Parents have told of their anger after their children's nursery closed with less than a day's notice.

People have been left trying to find last-minute childcare after The Learning Tree Children's Nursery in Bepton Road, Midhurst closed with only four hours notice on Monday.

Mum Laura Cornthwaite said: "There are some really upset people. They haven't spoken to us other than the email and a lot of people are trying to get hold of them because people have got their child's stuff there."

Laura, who runs her own business, said the owner 'could have given a bit of sympathy' but that she 'understands' the difficulties business owners face but said the nursery should have given more notice.

She added that it wasn't just parents who were at a loss and said: "I saw the girls working there and they looked distraught. These girls have now got no jobs.

"These are peoples lives."

Since the announcement parents have organised a meet-up at The Grange at 10am on Saturday (October 14) to allow their children so see each other and staff members again.

Emma, who lives in Midhurst sent her 20-month-old son there said she was 'furious' with the nursery.

"We had to rush to find childcare. Luckily I found a child-minder who was able to start the next day.

"It has cost me more in childcare and an extra hour in travelling. Before the closure I'd drop him off with staff who had known him since he was nine months old. Now he has to go to someone's house who he doesn't know — it's really hard and it has been really upsetting."

Parents who are owed money from the Nursery have been assured they will be repaid.

The email from the nursery read: "It is with great sadness that we have to tell you that we are closing The Learning Tree at the end of today.

"We have loved our little nursery and put in all we can. This is a very hard thing to do and we have tried everything to prevent it.

"The reasons for this are very complex both financially and with staffing.

"We are very sorry, but we cannot staff the nursery as urgently as we now need to in order to remain open and a joyful place for your children to be this week.

"Parents who have paid this months fees will be refunded. You will need to show us evidence of this. In order for us to do this you will need to email a screenshot evidence and your bank details for us to refund to the nursery email address.

"If you pay with vouchers you will need to contact your voucher company.

"Those who have not paid will now need to cancel their payments."

The owner of the nursery has been approached for comment.