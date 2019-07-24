PC praised for her courage after saving man from drowning in Bognor

A young police constable with just 18 months service has been praised for going into the sea at Bognor to save a man from drowning.

PC Alice Price and her colleague PC Shaun Moreland were called at 6.45am on Sunday to a report of a man in a distressed state on Bognor beach who was planning to go into the sea.

When they arrived minutes later he was already some 30 metres out from the shoreline, police said.

Alice immediately attached herself to a lifeline and went into the sea.

The man saw her and swam further out but she caught up and took hold of him about 100 metres out, confirmed police.

She put the lifeline around him before bringing him slowly and safely to shore, police said.

Both were checked out at hospital but were physically unharmed.

The local man in his forties has been receiving specialist medical support and advice, said police.

Superintendent James Collis said; “This was great work by Alice, who only joined Sussex Police in 2018, with excellent support from Shaun.

“Her courage and their teamwork ensured that a vulnerable man is now safe.”

SEE MORE: Travelodge plans to open new branch in Bognor Regis

Chichester family ‘lucky to be alive’ after tumble dryer fire breaks out at their home

Two car collision causes traffic chaos around A27 near Fontwell