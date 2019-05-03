Bognor Regis Beach. Pic Steve Robards SR1904371 SUS-190225-100530001

10 of the top FREE things to do in the Bognor area this half-term

Families are always on the lookout for fun - and inexpensive - places to visit during school holidays.

Here’s 10 of the best in Bognor and the surrounding area, according to Tripadvisor.

Bognor Regis Museum, West Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1XA.
Marine Park Gardens, Marine Drive West, Aldwick, Bognor Regis, PO21 2QS.
Pagham Beach, Sea Lane, Pagham, Bognor Regis. Picture: Google Maps
St Mary's Church, Felpham Road, Felpham, Bognor Regis. Picture: Google Maps
