100th birthday celebrations for Chichester centenarian Cynthia

Cynthia lived in Fontwell for 40 years, then Walberton for 20 years, before moving to Oakshade, a supported housing facility in Market Avenue, in 2016.

She was married to Dr Colin Knowles, who was a consultant pathologist at St Richard’s Hospital for 30 years, for over 50 years, and they had three children.

Cynthia now has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren – with two more great-grandchildren on the way.

Cynthia Knowles celebrates her 100th birthday in Chichester. Photo: Steve Robards - SR2109202

Cynthia Knowles celebrates her 100th birthday in Chichester. Photo: Steve Robards - SR2109202