200 motorcyclists pay their respects to former club chairman
The late chairmen of the South Coast Club was mourned by a further 150 people at Chichester Crematorium
Two hundred off-road motorcyclists paid their respects to Tony ‘Young Man’ Martin, the late Chairman of the popular South Coast Club, Bognor Regis & District MCC at Chichester Crematorium.
Tony Martin, a well known man in the local business and Motorcycle racing circles in Chichester and Bognor, passed away aged 89.
50 motorcyclists formed a cortege to escort the hearse from the nearby Goodwood Motor Circuit led by his sons.
His granddaughter also drove one of the family firm’s JCB’s with a floral tribute to her grandad in the front bucket.
They were greeted by a further 150 mourners at the Crematorium showing their respect.