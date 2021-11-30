200 motorcyclists pay their respects to former club chairman

50 motorcyclists formed a cortege to escort the hearse from the nearby Goodwood Motor Circuit led by his sons. Picture: Malcolm Wells SUS-211130-114150001

Two hundred off-road motorcyclists paid their respects to Tony ‘Young Man’ Martin, the late Chairman of the popular South Coast Club, Bognor Regis & District MCC at Chichester Crematorium.

Tony Martin, a well known man in the local business and Motorcycle racing circles in Chichester and Bognor, passed away aged 89.

His granddaughter also drove one of the family firm’s JCB’s with a floral tribute to her grandad in the front bucket.