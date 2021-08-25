69 unit care home planned for former Grange site in Midhurst

Picture courtesy of Montpelier Estates

The plans (SDNP/21/03423/OUT) detail the development of a residential care home and part reconfiguration of the existing car park at the Bepton Road site.

The development hopes to provide 69 bedrooms across three floors of accommodation.

The ground floor will provide a cafe/bistro adjacent to the entrance, foyer and reception - the first floor will provide a gym, spa, library and a health and beauty facility.

One consultee comment from Maral Miri, senior ecologist at Hampshire County Council, said the proposed development will result in a net loss in biodiversity and said 'more information is required'.

Ms Miri concluded: "Based on the above, my recommendation is that permission is not granted until a Preliminary Ecological Appraisal of the site is carried out by a qualified ecologist as per the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management (CIEEM) guidelines.

"If this survey informs of the habitats on site to be of value to protected species, then further survey work and mitigation will be required."

A determination deadline has been set for November 19 this year.

Bulldozed in 2014, the site of the former Grange Centre has been empty for more than six years and three attempts to sell it for a supermarket have failed.