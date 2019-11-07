'Absolutely amazing' remembrance event in Petworth — and there's more to come

DM19110118a.jpg. Poppy appeal day in Petworth. From left, Fiona Kemp, Simon Baker and Katie Watson. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Vintage lorries, tanks and other military vehicles filled Market Square and Golden Square.

The vehicles were brought by a group of private owners including a number of reservists who helped to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Organiser, Fiona Kemp said: “It was really good.

DM19110098a.jpg. Poppy appeal day in Petworth.

“It poured with rain but they raised a lot of money which was absolutely amazing.

“Lots of people came to see the vehicles and things like that. They loved [the vehicles].”

The Remembrance events continue into this weekend with a 10.15am service at St Mary’s Church on Sunday (November 10).

This will then be followed by an act of remembrance at the war memorial at 10.55am.

DM19110106a.jpg. Peter Simmonds.

In the afternoon, a further Remembrance Service will take place at 3pm back at St Mary’s.

The laying of wreaths with and parade will be led by the Petworth Town Band and will leave the Royal British Legion Club a 2.40pm.

On Armistice Day itself there will be a gathering at the war memorial at 10.45am.

Fiona added: “We should never forget those who gave their lives for the freedom that we have got now.

DM19110115a.jpg. Peter Simmonds.

“I don’t know where we would be. It’s lovely to go out and remember — we must remember them.

“There are a lot of young people in Petworth who served in Afghanistan Bosnia and Iraq.”

On Sunday, November 10 at 9am there will be a Eucharist with an act of remembrance at Midhurst Parish Church.

At 10.50am it will be the Main Act of Remembrance at the war memorial before moving into the church for a Service of Remembrance.