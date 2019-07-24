Alan Titchmarsh visits Petworth House in latest Secrets of the National Trust episode

Petworth House played host to the latest episode of Secrets of the National Trust on Channel 5 last night (Tuesday).

Presenter Alan Titchmarsh learned about the history of the third Earl of Egremont, considered to be Petworth’s greatest patron of art.

Susan Rhodes, National Trust visitor experience manager for Petworth House, said it was a ‘terrific opportunity'.

She added: “It was great to welcome Alan Titchmarsh and the crew to Petworth House. The National Trust is a conservation charity, independent of government funding - so this series is a terrific opportunity to show the breadth of places cared for by the trust and the expertise behind the scenes.

"Alan was inspired to find out more about Petworth’s greatest patron of art, the third Earl of Egremont. He saw the sculpture collection, paintings by JMW Turner and met with the present Lady Egremont.

"Alan was fascinated to hear about the third Earl’s most celebrated mistress, Elizabeth Ilive, who became his only wife. Far from being a bohemian playground, Petworth became a second home to some of the most serious and established cultural figures of the day."