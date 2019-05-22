Ambulance called to Goodwood plane incident

Two pilots suffered minor injuries after their aircraft ‘experienced difficulties’ on take-off at Goodwood Aerodrome earlier this afternoon, a spokesman has confirmed.

The incident involving a based Tiger Moth took place at approximately 12:15pm, the Goodwood Aerodrome spokesman said.

The spokesman said: “The aircraft experienced difficulties on take-off and came down to the side of the runaway.

“Both pilots were able to extract themselves and received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

“No other aircraft were involved.”

