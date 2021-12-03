The resort in Upper Bognor Road applied for an extension at the back of the venue, which was provided for Covid measures, to accommodate back of house facilities and associated works.

Officers said Studio 36 is on the southern side of the building and would be 7.7m depth, 35m width with

mono-pitched roof form with eaves height of 4.3m and a ridge height of 6.3m.

The Studio 36 temporary venue at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

It is also proposed to upgrade the existing informal gravel parking area to the west of Studio 36 to macadam to provide 17 formal car parking spaces.

The new extension is proposed for a temporary time period of two years, along with the venue itself.

One letter of objection was received, citing concerns about the noise impact of proposed development. The letter said Butlin’s promised only low level events would be held at the Studio 36 venue but it is not the case and local residents have to endure noise nuisance.

Officers said: “The proposals for an extension to the existing Studio 36 entertainment building at Butlin’s resort have been assessed to have an acceptable impact, subject to planning conditions, on the visual and residential amenity of the area, local heritage, highways and parking, flooding and drainage, and protected sites for nature conservation.

“The proposals would accord with all necessary legislation in this respect.”