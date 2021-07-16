Arun A Cappella chorus group delighted to be back entertaining public

A chorus member said: “After lockdown it is great to back to being together and doing what we love.

“As well as not being able to rehearse we had to postpone our 40th birthday celebrations until September, but would ask any ex-members who would like to join us for our celebration dinner to get in touch.

“We still have four founder members in the chorus, including June Bryant who got it all going, and we have had a wonderful 40 years of entertaining for various clubs, WIs, Rotary, birthdays, weddings, coffee mornings and nursing homes, as well as putting on our own theatre shows, competing in local musical festivals and national conventions all over the country and travelling abroad – it has been a fantastic time and a massive part of our lives.

Arun A Cappella

“Now we need fresh blood to see us into the future and we encourage women who enjoy singing to please get in touch – we can’t do it without you.”