Arundel Festival Dragon Boat Race raises nearly £2,500 for Help for Heroes

The annual Arundel Festival Dragon Boat Race last Saturday raised more than £2,000 for Help for Heroes.

Crowds of people flocked to the banks of the river in the bank holiday sunshine to watch 14 crews battle it out on the Arun. Race organisers Andy Batty and Sue Meredith were delighted with the turnout: “We had amazing weather and raised close to £2,500 for Help for Heroes. We had a great crowd and it was especially good to see some of our service veterans making the journey to Arundel to join in the fun.” The winning crew was Team Usain Boat, while best fancy dress was won by the Padley Blinders.

All the teams who took part in the race

Two crews in action

The Help for Heroes team

The Arundel Rotary crew

