Barnham nursery brightens up Walberton care home garden with donation of flowers

Toddington Nurseries, which specialises in evergreen shrubs, cyclamen, osteospermums, annual packs and foxgloves, donated the plants to Walberton Place.

Luis Maia said: “We are very pleased with our beautiful new flowers. We hold regular residents’ meetings to discuss any improvements people would like to see in the home.

“People told us that they’d like to see some colour in the garden with more flowering plants.

Residents were delighted with the donation

“We were delighted when Toddington Nurseries stepped in, not just to provide flowers for this year, but they’ve offered to donate plants every year.”

Customer relations manager Cheryl Tyson said: “The residents are delighted with the very generous delivery of plants.

“They can’t wait to start potting them up as part of our gardening activities for Country Court in Bloom.

“It will be wonderful to see our borders looking bright and colourful.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Andrew Desmond and the team at Toddington Nurseries – it’s put a lot of smiles on faces this week.”

Country Court in Bloom is an annual competition between care homes in the Country Court group designed to bring people together and get them involved in a shared project.

Gardening together has been a great way for staff and residents to engage in joint activity and to find a common interest.

The physical benefits of gardening include practising dexterity skills and light exercise through weeding, potting, planting, sweeping and digging. For residents living with dementia, gardening can bring a sense of calm.