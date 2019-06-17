BBC Radio 1’s Scott Mills and JLS star Marvin Humes to launch new Gunwharf Quays nightclub Eden

Portsmouth’s newest nightclub is bringing some star power down to the south coast to help it launch next month.

Eden is set to open in Gunwharf Quays, in the site of the old Tiger Tiger, on Friday, July 5.

Scott Mills will help launch the new club

To get the party started, the nightclub is bringing in BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills and former JLS star Marvin Humes for the opening weekend.

Tiger Tiger closed its doors for the last time on May 18 after more than a decade.

It is undergoing a renovation to transform it into Eden which will boast a floral-themed interior.

Marvin Humes, pictured here at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2019 (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The venue will transport guests to ‘Eden’ with birdcage booths, giant blossom trees and an expansive terrace perfect for watching the sun go down with a drink in hand.

To celebrate opening night on Friday July 5, Marvin Humes will hit the decks, while BBC Radio 1’s Scott Mills will bring the beats on the Saturday.

Eden will have three different rooms with different musical experiences while a cocktail bar will have a menu of cocktails inspired by the garden of Eden.

These will include the ‘Adam & Eve’ and customers will also be able to take part in mixology masterclasses or enjoy a bottomless brunch.

The Eden open kitchen will feature a pizza oven and serve globally-inspired dishes including Polynesian Salmon Fillet, an Eden Burger and Tomahawk steak.

Dan Swan, general manager said: “It will truly be a destination venue where people can come to enjoy one of our experimental cocktails, step into the late-night revelry of the club or just enjoy one of our banging pizzas.”

To find out more about Eden, sign up for updates and be in with the chance of winning a place at the opening party visitwww.edencollective.co.uk or follow Eden Portsmouth on social media.