The detached hut at Marine Drive West, is held on a 14-year lease with 13 years remaining and has ground rent charged at £375.

It is on the market for £39,950 through May’s Estate Agents in Felpham and the online description calls in a ‘popular section of the beach’.

Another hut at Marine Drive West advertised for a mere £15,000, although this one is terraced and the lease ends in 2026, has been sold.

This Aldwick beach hut is on the market for £39,950

Also sold is a detached hut in Culver Road, Felpham, on the market for £10,250.

In a previous Observer article Bob May told of the growing popularity of beach huts as lockdown ended and how he had become known as the ‘beach hut agent’.

He said: “The demand has been astonishing.

“In February 2020, just before lockdown, I had about seven or eight huts to sell with no interest at all.

“By the end of May, I had sold them all.

“We sell in Bognor Regis and the surrounds where I’ve become known locally as the ‘beach hut agent’.