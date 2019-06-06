Beloved TV star Hugh Bonneville opens popular Milland Rural Fair

Milland Rural Fair was opened by TV star Hugh Bonneville on Sunday.

Lead organiser Cathy Robinson said she was ‘so grateful’ Hugh could be there, during a ‘great family day out in the fresh air’. She said: “We are keen to bring a little bit of rural life to everyone. We are so pleased that the atmosphere on the day seemed a very happy one and everyone was so pleased to see the Rural Fair make its return after a three year break. Not only is it an event for the benefit of the community, it was an event run by the community. Hugh was marvellous. I was so grateful he could give his time up for us. There were so many people whose invaluable help went towards the success of this Fair. The craftsmen demonstrating the more than 30 rural crafts that were on display were delighted with the opportunity to show their skills and were chatting merrily to the many interested spectators. The mood on the day was relaxed and cheerful with the animals taking centre stage with large crowds watching the sheepdogs, retrievers and birds of prey. Especially popular were the beagles and the gentle giants of the equine world, the Suffolk Punch and Shire horses. The pantomime animal racing was hilarious with children who participated in it all wanting to run it again. The display of vintage tractors was our biggest ever and the queues of dogs, with their owners, wanting to participate in the ever popular dog show stretched half way round the dog show arena.”

TV star Hugh Bonneville opened the Milland Rural Fair on Sunday SUS-190606-122509001

DM1960765a.jpg. Milland rural fair 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190206-235344008

DM1960785a.jpg. Milland rural fair 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190206-235405008

DM1960754a.jpg. Milland rural fair 2019. From left, Kitty 12, Casper 10 and George 11 and lamas. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190206-235323008

